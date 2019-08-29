Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: denial of service via Fabric Services over IP
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Fabric Services over IP of Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
