Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: denial of service via SNMP
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cisco NX-OS product has a service to manage received SNMP packets.
However, when malicious SNMP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.
An attacker can therefore send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
