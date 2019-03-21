Vigil@nce - Cisco IP Phone 8800: denial of service via SIP Web Management Interface File Upload
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco IP Phone.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SIP Web Management Interface File Upload of Cisco IP Phone 8800, in order to trigger a denial of service.
