Vigil@nce - Cisco IP Phone 8800: privilege escalation via Script Injection

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco IP Phone.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Script Injection of Cisco IP Phone 8800, in order to escalate his privileges.

