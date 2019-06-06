Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: information disclosure via SSH Double Authentication

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSH Double Authentication of Cisco IOS XR, in order to obtain sensitive information.

