Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XE: system file corruption via a shell command

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can tamper with the filenames passed to some commands to Cisco IOS and IOS XE, in order to overwrite some system files.

Impacted products: Cisco Catalyst, IOS XE Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An authenticated attacker can tamper with the filenames passed to some commands to Cisco IOS and IOS XE, in order to overwrite some system files.

