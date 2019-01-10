Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS, IOS XE: access via SSH VRF

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR, Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco, IOS XE Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions to open a SSH connection via VRF of Cisco IOS or IOS XE, in order to try to authenticate.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

