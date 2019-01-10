Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS, IOS XE: access via SSH VRF
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco, IOS XE Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions to open a SSH connection via VRF of Cisco IOS or IOS XE, in order to try to authenticate.
