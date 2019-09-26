Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS, IOS XE: Cross Site Scripting via Stored Banner
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco, IOS XE Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Stored Banner of Cisco IOS or IOS XE, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
