Vigil@nce - Cisco Email Security Appliance, Content Security Management Appliance: mail disclosure

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can tamper with the spam manager of Cisco Email Security Appliance and Content Security Management Appliance, in order to get any any mail.

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco ESA.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

