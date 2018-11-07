Vigil@nce - Cisco Content Security Management Appliance: Cross Site Scripting
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cisco Content Security Management Appliance, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights. Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cisco Content Security Management Appliance product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cisco Content Security Management Appliance, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter