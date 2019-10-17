Vigil@nce - Cisco Aironet: denial of service via BPDU

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Aironet.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via BPDU of Cisco Aironet, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...