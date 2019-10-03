Vigil@nce - Cisco ASA: denial of service via SSL VPN
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ASA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SSL VPN of Cisco ASA, in order to trigger a denial of service.
