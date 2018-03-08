Vigil@nce - Cisco 550X: denial of service via SNMP
May 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco 550X, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 08/03/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cisco 550X product has a service to manage received SNMP packets.
However, when malicious SNMP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.
An attacker can therefore send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco 550X, in order to trigger a denial of service.
