Vigil@nce - Cisco 550X: denial of service via SNMP

May 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco 550X, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 08/03/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Cisco 550X product has a service to manage received SNMP packets.

However, when malicious SNMP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco 550X, in order to trigger a denial of service.

