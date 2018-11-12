Vigil@nce - Chrome: out-of-bounds memory reading via V8

January 2019

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Chrome, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via V8 of Chrome, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

