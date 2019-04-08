Vigil@nce - Check Point IPSec VPN: privilege escalation via IKEv2 Tunnel
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security, CheckPoint IP Appliance, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via IKEv2 Tunnel of Check Point IPSec VPN, in order to escalate his privileges.
