Vigil@nce - Check Point IPSec VPN: privilege escalation via IKEv2 Tunnel

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security, CheckPoint IP Appliance, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via IKEv2 Tunnel of Check Point IPSec VPN, in order to escalate his privileges.

