Vigil@nce - Check Point Gaia: privilege escalation via SMB 8 Characters Password
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: GAiA, CheckPoint IP Appliance, CheckPoint Security Appliance.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SMB 8 Characters Password of Check Point Gaia, in order to escalate his privileges.
