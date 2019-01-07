Vigil@nce - Ceph: denial of service via max-keys/max-uploads/max-parts
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop,
SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via max-keys/max-uploads/max-parts of Ceph, in order to trigger a denial of service.
