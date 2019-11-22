Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: two vulnerabilities
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Centreon Web.
