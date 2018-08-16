Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: SQL injection via Metrics RPN
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection via Metrics RPN of Centreon Web, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: Centreon.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 16/08/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Centreon Web product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection via Metrics RPN of Centreon Web, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter