Vigil@nce - Cacti: information disclosure via the HTTP request parameter local_graph_id
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cacti.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data tampering with the request parameter local_graph_id of Cacti, in order to obtain sensitive information.
