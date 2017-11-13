Vigil@nce - Cacti: Cross Site Scripting via host.php PATH_INFO
January 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via host.php PATH_INFO of Cacti, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Cacti, Fedora, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 13/11/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cacti product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via host.php PATH_INFO before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via host.php PATH_INFO of Cacti, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
