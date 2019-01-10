Vigil@nce - BusyBox: out-of-bounds memory reading via udhcp_get_option

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BusyBox.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via udhcp_get_option() of BusyBox, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

