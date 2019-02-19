Vigil@nce - Bluetooth Firmware: information disclosure via Weak Elliptic Curve Parameters
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, Debian, Android OS, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Weak Elliptic Curve Parameters of Bluetooth Firmware, in order to obtain sensitive information.
