Vigil@nce - Bluetooth Firmware: information disclosure via Weak Elliptic Curve Parameters

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, Debian, Android OS, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Weak Elliptic Curve Parameters of Bluetooth Firmware, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...