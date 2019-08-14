Vigil@nce - Bluetooth BR/EDR: information disclosure via Key Negotiation

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, Cisco IP Phone, Debian, Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Key Negotiation of Bluetooth BR/EDR, in order to obtain sensitive information.

