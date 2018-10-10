Vigil@nce - BlackBerry UEM: information disclosure via Management Console
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BlackBerry UEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Management Console of BlackBerry UEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
