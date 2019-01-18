Vigil@nce - BMC PATROL Agent: privilege escalation via PatrolCli
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: PATROL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via PatrolCli of BMC PATROL Agent, in order to escalate his privileges.
