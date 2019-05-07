Vigil@nce - Ascensia Contour NEXT ONE for Android: multiple vulnerabilities

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Android Applications not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Ascensia Contour NEXT ONE for Android.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...