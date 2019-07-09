Vigil@nce - Apport: information disclosure via Crash Reports

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Crash Reports of Apport, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...