Vigil@nce - Apple iOS, macOS: memory corruption
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a memory corruption of Apple iOS et macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 20/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a memory corruption of Apple iOS et macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
Technical details are unknown.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter