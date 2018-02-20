Vigil@nce - Apple iOS, macOS: memory corruption

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a memory corruption of Apple iOS et macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 20/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a memory corruption of Apple iOS et macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

Technical details are unknown.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...