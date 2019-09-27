Vigil@nce - Apple iOS 13: information disclosure via Lock Screen Contacts
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Lock Screen Contacts of Apple iOS 13, in order to obtain sensitive information.
