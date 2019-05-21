Vigil@nce - Apache ZooKeeper: information disclosure via getACL
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/05/2019.
Revision date: 21/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can call getACL() of Apache ZooKeeper, in order to get sensitive information.
