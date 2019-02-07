Vigil@nce - Apache Thrift Java Client: privilege escalation via SASL Negotiation Bypass

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SASL Negotiation Bypass of Apache Thrift Java Client, in order to escalate his privileges.

