Vigil@nce - Apache Struts 1.3: Cross Site Scripting

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Apache Struts 1.3, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Struts, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional, Oracle Communications.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Apache Struts 1.3 product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Apache Struts 1.3, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

