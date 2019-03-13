Vigil@nce - Apache Guacamole: information disclosure via Insecure Cookie
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Insecure Cookie of Apache Guacamole, in order to obtain sensitive information.
