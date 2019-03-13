Vigil@nce - Apache Guacamole: information disclosure via Insecure Cookie

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Insecure Cookie of Apache Guacamole, in order to obtain sensitive information.

