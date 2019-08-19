Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via GCP Modules Logged Credentials

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via GCP Modules Logged Credentials of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.

