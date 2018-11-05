Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via ssh-keygen Command Line

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core, Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ssh-keygen Command Line of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...