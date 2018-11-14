Vigil@nce - Adobe Acrobat/Reader: privilege escalation via NTLM SSO Hash Theft
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Acrobat DC Classic, Acrobat DC Continuous.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via NTLM SSO Hash Theft of Adobe Acrobat/Reader, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter