Vigil@nce - Adobe Acrobat/Reader: privilege escalation via NTLM SSO Hash Theft

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Acrobat DC Classic, Acrobat DC Continuous.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via NTLM SSO Hash Theft of Adobe Acrobat/Reader, in order to escalate his privileges.

