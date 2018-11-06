Vigil@nce - AccountsService: directory traversal via user_change_icon_file_authorized_cb
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via user_change_icon_file_authorized_cb() of AccountsService, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
