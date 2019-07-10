Vigil@nce - AMD Secure Processor: information disclosure via SEV Insecure Cryptography
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SEV Insecure Cryptography of AMD Secure Processor, in order to obtain sensitive information.
