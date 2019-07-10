Vigil@nce - AMD Secure Processor: information disclosure via SEV Insecure Cryptography

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SEV Insecure Cryptography of AMD Secure Processor, in order to obtain sensitive information.

