Vigil@nce - 389-ds-base: denial of service via inactive connections
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can keep many inactive TLS connections to 389-ds-base, in order to block all server processes and so trigger a denial of service.
