Vigil@nce - 389-ds-base: denial of service via inactive connections

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can keep many inactive TLS connections to 389-ds-base, in order to block all server processes and so trigger a denial of service.

