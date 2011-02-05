Vertiv Ranked as a Global Leader in $720m Market for Remote IT Management Devices

October 2019 by Vertiv

Vertiv has been ranked by market intelligence firm IHS Markit as the number one supplier of remote IT management devices worldwide by revenue for 2018 in its recent KVM Switches and Serial Consoles Report 2019 report. The market for keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) switches and serial consoles was worth $723.5 million globally in 2018 and is expected to grow by more than 5% during 2019.

The IHS Markit report revealed IT spending, which grew by more than 6% globally in 2018 and looks set for positive and steady increases from 2019 to 2022, as a key driver for remote IT management devices. As well as overall IT spending growth, another key factor is digital transformation which continues to drive expansion of data centre capacity from the core to the edge, according to IHS Markit. Growth in developing markets, where adoption of KVM is still relatively low, will also be an important future driver.

“Despite some headwinds to start 2019, robust IT spend forecast through 2023 will be a major driver for the KVM market,” said Alastair Smith, senior analyst for manufacturing technology at IHS Markit, referring to the slow global IT spending trend at the beginning of 2019. “As a market share leader, Vertiv has a broad portfolio of KVM products across many applications.”

Vertiv works with an established, and growing network of channel partners to provide customers with an extensive portfolio of products including Avocent® remote IT management devices. The IHS Markit report reveals a growth in remote IT management related to edge deployments – particularly in the area of industrial PCs. Industrial PCs are ruggedised systems that are built for harsh applications. In 2017, the global market for industrial PCs was worth $3.5 billion and IHS Markit forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% to $4.3 billion in 2022.

Earlier this year Vertiv announced the launch of its enhanced Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP) including three key initiatives: a new incentive plan, a revamped partner portal and an enriched portfolio to demonstrate its commitment to channel resellers and distributors across EMEA. The VPP is part of Vertiv’s wider strategy to enable its growing partner base to meet and stay ahead of demanding customer requirements around edge computing, digitalisation and other disruptive trends in the data centre and wider IT landscape.

Vertiv’s portfolio of monitoring and management devices includes Avocent® HMX 6000 High Performance KVM Systems which can be used for industrial PC applications, and Avocent® MergePoint Unity™ Digital KVM Switches designed for data centre applications.