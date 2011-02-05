Verizon Expands Managed Security Services Portfolio with BlackBerry Cylance AI-Based Endpoint Security

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

CylancePROTECT® and CylanceOPTICS® endpoint security products are now available for licensing and management by Verizon Managed Security Services. CylancePROTECT prevents ransomware, fileless attacks, and other unknown threats from executing on the endpoint before they can do harm. This reduces the number of alerts and amount of security data passed on to other security controls. CylanceOPTICS is an AI driven endpoint detection and response (EDR) product. It delivers on-demand threat hunting and automated response capabilities.

In addition to inclusion in Verizon MSS portfolio, BlackBerry Cylance’s endpoint security intelligence is also used to power the Verizon Risk Report security assessment framework. The framework enables companies to make data-driven security decisions, identify security gaps and prioritize improvement actions, and focus security spend where it will have the most impact. Three levels of assessments are offered: Outside-in, Inside-out, and Culture and Process. BlackBerry Cylance is used for the Inside-out assessment - an evaluation that automatically searches for malware, unwanted programs and other potential vulnerabilities.