Veracode Names Pal Kondel as Vice President of Sales for EMEA

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Veracode announced that Pal Kondel has joined the Veracode team as the Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA). Kondel will be responsible for sales growth in the regions including both direct and channel sales teams. Veracode, which has offices in London, Prague and Singapore, has experienced rapid growth in the past fiscal year in the region as more businesses in the region select Veracode to build their application security programs.

Prior to Veracode, Kondel was head of UK and Ireland sales for Netcentric. He earned a Master of Philosophy from the University of Birmingham and a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics from the University of London. The application security market is poised to grow to $7 billion by 2023, according to a report by Forrester Research, fueled by rapid proliferation of software and an increased cadence of application layer breaches. To ensure the software they are building, buying and downloading is secure, organizations around the world are adopting the full suite of solutions offered by the Veracode platform to create secure code.