Venari Security Secures £1.8M In Additional Funding to Improve Enterprise Compliance of End-to-End Encryption

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Venari Security has secured a further £1.8M in funding, taking its Series A round to a total of £6M. The additional funds are enabling the business to accelerate the development of its Compliance solutions and new models to identify the encrypted tools used by attackers within an enterprises network.

Despite the significant global regulatory focus to support data privacy, a large proportion of organisations still have poor configuration of encryption protocols, which leaves their data at risk. Venari Security’s Compliance offering will help organisations to maintain internal and regulatory compliance standards by region, application, or service. The solution has received resoundingly positive feedback from early adopters and is set to be a gamechanger for larger enterprises and organisations in highly regulated fields.

Venari Security is also using the funding to further develop its Encrypted Traffic Analysis (ETA) platform, which enables organisations to build rules specific to Transport Layer Security (TLS) applications and services. This helps them to gain a better understanding of whether any known encrypted tools are being used on their network. The solution utilises machine learning models to detect the malicious behaviour of tools used by threat actors and build granular compliance capability for encrypted traffic.

Venari Security expects to raise additional capital towards the end of the year, but is currently focusing on going to market, delivering sales, and improving the platform in line with customer and investor expectations. The company recently announced the opening of its Centre of Excellence in Tunis, Tunisia. The centre is set to become a hub for more than twenty talented development, research and cyber specialists.