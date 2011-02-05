Veeam Surpasses $1 Billion in Bookings as It Accelerates Cloud Data Management Leadership

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Unequivocal Cloud Data Management leader becomes the next billion-dollar software company, surpasses 350,000 customers and outlines how it will begin the next stage of its growth by harnessing the power of its partnerships

Veeam® Software announce that it has exceeded $1 billion in annual bookings, joining an elite group of software companies to achieve this milestone. On its journey to the billion-dollar mark, Veeam has also surpassed 350,000 customers, adding new customers at a rate of more than 4,000 each month, illustrating the success of the first act in its evolution. At VeeamON 2019 in Miami, Veeam is unveiling how it will accelerate its leadership in Cloud Data Management and begin the next stage of its success story.

For more than a decade, Veeam has been the leading provider of backup, recovery and replication solutions. Initially focused on server virtualization for VMware environments, in recent years, Veeam has expanded on this core offering, delivering integration with multiple hypervisors, physical servers and endpoints, along with public and SaaS-based (Software as a Service) workloads, while partnering with leading cloud, storage, server, HCI and application vendors to provide the most robust Cloud Data Management platform on the market.

Veeam’s partner-centric strategy and ability to adapt to the market has been the cornerstone of its success and is the foundation for Act II. In January, Veeam launched Veeam Availability Suite™ 9.5 Update 4, delivering new major capabilities that provide easy cloud migration and cloud mobility, cloud-native backup, cost-effective data retention, and portable cloud-ready licensing, increased security and data governance, and solutions to make it easier than ever for service providers to deliver Veeam-powered services to market. Today, the company also announced the new with VeeamTM program (see separate press release), which sees Veeam partnering with premier enterprise storage and hyperconverged (HCI) vendors to provide customers with comprehensive secondary storage solutions that combine Veeam software with industry-leading storage and HCI infrastructure hardware and management stacks. Solutions have already been announced with ExaGrid and Nutanix.

The company’s ability to continually change and adapt to the market, understand its audience, innovate at pace and analyze how industry inflection points affect customers has seen it become the unequivocal leader in Cloud Data Management — a market that will be worth more than $15B by 2020.