Veeam Momentum Continues as the Company Strengthens its Partnership with HPE

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced it has won the inaugural Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) “Momentum Technology Partner of the Year 2018 — Data and Analytics Solutions Award” for high availability storage and data protection solutions growth and leadership. The award marks Veeam’s recognition within the HPE partner ecosystem and builds momentum for the launch of Veeam Hyper-Availability solutions being integrated into HPE’s global supply chain processes and systems on July 2.

Announced at the HPE Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas, the award represents one of multiple major milestones in the expansion and success of the Veeam and HPE relationship. To continue exceeding customer benefit expectations, several key new partnership enhancements have been added:

Advancement to HPE Global Supply Chain –Veeam Hyper-Availability solutions will be integrated into HPE’s global supply chain processes and systems, enabling customers to source Veeam solutions in all geographies from HPE. Joint customers will experience a more efficient purchasing process from a single, trusted IT partner while channel partners will benefit from better financial incentives to sell Veeam through the HPE ecosystem.

Continuing Nimble Success Post-Acquisition and Re-Invigorating the Channel – HPE Nimble and Veeam are building on their legacy of success, making it easier than ever to buy, support and sell their integrated solutions.

Veeam as part of HPE GreenLake – Based on demand by our customers, Veeam will be available through HPE’s next-generation of on-premises consumption services, providing customers access to Veeam’s market-leading hyper-availability solutions in conjunction with HPE’s other IT solutions, and enabling joint customers to take advantage of pay-per-use IT solutions.

New Veeam Training Courses Offered at HPE Education Center – Customers can maximize the value of their Veeam investments with holistic, end-to-end training through experts they trust for their HPE solution training. HPE is now offering the Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) training and certification courses as part of their storage training curriculum alongside HPE 3PAR StoreServ Storage, HPE StoreOnce Systems, and HPE Nimble Storage in addition to the HPE Hybrid IT curriculum and related offerings such as Linux, VMware and Microsoft.