Veeam Launches New AWS-Native Backup and Recovery Solution in AWS Marketplace

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced NEW Veeam Backup for Amazon Web Services (AWS), cost-effective and secure cloud-native Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) protection, will be available exclusively through AWS Marketplace. Veeam Backup for AWS, a point solution to backup AWS to AWS with powerful Veeam recovery capabilities, is available in both free and paid versions in AWS Marketplace. The product is also now integrated with Veeam’s flagship product, Veeam Backup & Replication™, allowing Veeam users to manage all of their data, be it cloud, virtual or physical, within the same platform. As part of their Diamond sponsorship of the event, Veeam will demonstrate the new solution for the first time at AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, showcasing the easy, powerful, and cost-effective backup and recovery solution for AWS-native workloads.

Data loss can happen whether it is stored on-prem or in the cloud. A recent Veeam customer survey found that 53 percent of customers cite user error or accidental deletion as a leading cause of data loss . Ultimately, it is the customer’s responsibility to make sure their data is protected.

Designed specifically for AWS, NEW Veeam Backup for AWS brings the same simplicity, flexibility and reliability to AWS native-backup that earned Veeam recent industry recognitions. Veeam was recently positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions . Veeam was also positioned as a Leader in the Forrester Wave. This new solution makes it even easier for customers and cloud service providers to natively protect, manage and recover their AWS workloads. Veeam provides the flexibility to store the data and recover data in the same cloud (cross-region or cross-account), on-premises, or in any other Veeam-supported environment – whether VMware V-Sphere, Microsoft Hyper-V or Nutanix AHV.

Ease of use is built into the NEW Veeam Backup for AWS with turn-key deployment via AWS Marketplace, while powerful recovery capabilities are also delivered with features like file-level recovery for native snapshots and Veeam backups. An industry-first built-in tool, Cloud Backup Cost Estimator is designed to provide customers with greater cost controls and savings by simulating policy charges to avoid excessive costs before they start their backups.

For Veeam customers, integration with Veeam Backup & Replication™ will enable them to take control of their cloud data by protecting and managing AWS backups alongside their other cloud, virtual and physical data. Additional benefits include:

• AWS-Native Backup and Powerful Recovery – The same trusted solution for on-premises backup now protects AWS workloads. Built for cloud-native workloads with support for native snapshots and Veeam backups. Cost-optimized for long-term data retention in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

• Hybrid Mobility – Flexible with no cloud lock-in, restore or migrate any on-premises workloads directly to AWS and restore files or data from AWS back to on-premises or any other Veeam-supported environment (ex. VMware V-Sphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV).

• Lower Management Costs – Helps customers to manage, backup, and recover all workloads from a single interface.

• Cloud-ready Portable Licensing – Move workloads across cloud environments with a Veeam Universal license (VUL) that flexibly follows your workload.

Pricing and Availability

General availability of Veeam Backup for AWS in AWS Marketplace is targeted for December 2019. Customers can get started by downloading the free edition, limited to backup of 10 instances, here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/.... General licensing is based on pay per use only, starting at $40/year, per instance, and includes 24/7/365 support.