Veeam Intelligent Data Management Combines with Cisco HyperFlex to Deliver New High Availability Solution

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Cisco to deliver Veeam High Availability on Cisco HyperFlex™ – a new, highly resilient data management platform that provides seamless scalability, ease of management, and support for multi-cloud environments through Cisco support services.

As enterprises recognize the need to update complex legacy data protection solutions to multi-cloud solutions, they look to industry leaders to deliver modern data protection solutions that are reliable, scalable, easy to manage, and support multi-site and multi-cloud environments. Now they can make this critical upgrade in one convenient, single motion, reducing the complexity of purchase, implementation and support.

The new solution combines the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform with Cisco’s industry-leading Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution, HyperFlex, to meet the needs of enterprise IT organizations that are struggling with unreliable legacy technologies that cannot scale and are unable to provide the hyper-availability today’s enterprises require.

This highly resilient data availability platform provides enterprise IT with a scale-out solution stack that can not only be used as a Veeam repository, but can also run the entire Veeam Availability Platform. Benefits include:

• Hyper-Availability for all workloads — virtual, physical and cloud

• Seamless scalability and reduced operational costs

• Reduced risk and accelerated time to value

• Simplified and optimized deployment: a single Cisco SKU that includes all installed software and right-sized hardware

• Simple single point of acquisition and support from Cisco

The new Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex will be offered through Cisco and is backed by Cisco Solution Support, which provides support for the entire solution stack, enabling customers to deploy with confidence and peace of mind. Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex is expected to be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2018.