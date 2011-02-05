Veeam Expands Leadership in Cloud Data Management

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Adds New Capabilities for Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack as well as Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud and Thousands of Service Providers

Veeam® Software announces general availability for new cloud data management capabilities as part of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, as well as the upcoming Veeam Availability for AWS and Veeam Availability Console v3. The new major capabilities deliver cost effective data retention, easy cloud migration and data mobility, cloud-native backup and protection for Amazon Web Services (AWS), portable cloud-ready licensing, increased security and data governance, and solutions to make it easier than ever for service providers to deliver Veeam-powered services to market.

IT leaders are increasingly concerned about cloud workloads in their multi-cloud environments; as 58 percent state that the migration of data is challenging, 82 percent are worried about application uptime and 61 percent are not confident about their cloud workload backup and recovery. Veeam’s new capabilities address these concerns and challenges for enterprise IT leaders.

Veeam Availability Platform gives customers agility, availability and business acceleration leveraging the following new major capabilities:

Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4

• Cloud Tier: Provides unlimited capacity for long term data retention by using native, cost-effective object storage integrations with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Azure Blob Storage, IBM Cloud Object Storage, as well as Amazon S3-compatible service providers and on-premises storage solutions. With Veeam, customers avoid double charges for storing data in the cloud – unlike with other backup providers who impose “cloud tax” on top of the cloud provider’s storage cost.

• Cloud Mobility: Businesses can easily migrate, move and recover any on-premises or cloud-based workloads to AWS, Azure and Azure Stack in just two steps to maintain business continuity and availability, increase agility and optimize cost across hybrid cloud environments.

• Enhanced Veeam DataLabsTM: Businesses will have increased security and data governance options including GDPR readiness and malware prevention with DataLabs Staged and Secure restore.

• Intelligent Diagnostics: Companies can reduce management and support costs through proactive resolution of configuration problems.

• Enhanced Veeam Cloud Connect Replication for Service Providers (VCC-R): Service providers using VMware vCloud Director can leverage existing networking, infrastructure and self-service management investments for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions for lower TCO and higher margins.

Veeam Availability for AWS

Part of Veeam Availability Platform, this new solution combines the market-leading Veeam N2WS cloud-native backup and recovery of AWS workloads with the ability to consolidate the backup data in a central Veeam repository. This new offering enables customers to reliably move data to and holistically manage across multi-cloud environments. It also mitigates the risk of losing access to cloud applications and ensures protection of AWS data against accidental deletion, loss of AWS account access, data-level security threats and outages. Customers will experience:

• Cloud-native, Agentless Data Protection: With this feature, customers have purpose-built data protection for AWS using AWS snapshots and allowing for instant recovery.

• Cloud Mobility and Cost Savings: By decoupling backups from the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure and storing data in a low-cost format inside Amazon S3 object storage or in an on-premises backup repository, customers will achieve advanced cost savings and the data separation required by the 3-2-1 rule of backup.

• Powerful, Reliable Recovery Technologies: Customers can achieve industry leading RTOs by leveraging proven Instant Recovery, DR to an on-premises data center, and restore to the cloud.

Veeam Instance Licensing (VIL)

Veeam new cloud-ready licensing is the industry’s first portable subscription licensing enabling IT agility and workload mobility for multi-cloud enterprises:

• Portable: Licenses are moved automatically when workloads are moved between platforms: “VMware – Hyper-V – Physical – Windows – Linux – AWS – Azure – IBM Cloud – other” helping customers in their multi-cloud strategy with no additional license cost.

• Simple: Purchasing and managing Veeam licenses is greatly simplified saving customers time and resources.

• Combining license portability and simplicity with no additional cost, Veeam is disrupting the industry yet again.

Veeam Availability Console v3

More than 20,000 Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) will accelerate the growth and delivery of a Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) services to their customers with:

• Reseller Tier: Cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resell channel partners (VARs) can collaborate to deliver more value to joint customers by leveraging three-tier (SP – VAR – customer) capabilities including a partner-branded portal, customer setup features, monitoring capabilities – all with the best-fit level of access for their role.

• Scale-out Architecture: Service providers will experience unprecedented levels of scalability to support multiple Veeam Cloud Connect (VCC) installations, more customers and more devices – all leading to increased revenue streams.

• Enhanced License Management and Usage Reporting: Partners can more easily go-to-market with Veeam-powered services by aggregating management and reporting across Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam Cloud Connect and Veeam Agent installations.

• Expanded RESTful API support: Providers can increase efficiencies with the addition of several new RESTful APIs, enabling integration with even more home-grown or third-party systems.