Veeam Appoints John Jester as Chief Revenue Officer

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that it has appointed John Jester as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jester will lead Veeam’s go-to-market growth strategy and help build upon Veeam’s position as the #1 provider of Modern Data Protection solutions spanning Cloud, Virtual, Physical, Hybrid, SaaS and Kubernetes.

Jester joins Veeam from a successful tenure at Google Cloud where he helped build the go-to-market organization through his leadership of the Customer Experience organization; in this role, he drove cloud adoption and business value for customers, supporting Google Cloud’s growth to over $23B ARR. Prior to Google, Jester spent 20 years at Microsoft leading sales organizations and reimagining the GTM across the customer lifecycle. Specific roles included Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success, where he established a new organization to drive adoption of Microsoft’s cloud services, Vice President Worldwide Specialist Sales, where he led enterprise sales strategy across the full suite of enterprise cloud services, General Manager UK Enterprise and Partner Group, and General Manager of Global Accounts with responsibility for sales to Microsoft’s top 100 enterprise customers. Throughout his career, Jester has worked closely with partners and sees them as integral to crafting solutions for customers.




